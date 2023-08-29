TEMORA prop Zach Starr will make his long-awaited return to the Dragons' team for Sunday's major semi-final clash against Tumut.
Starr has not been part of the Dragons' first grade team since round nine when he injured his ankle in the 30-24 win over Albury on June 24.
He did some minutes under his belt in Temora's final reserve grade clash and has now declared himself good to go against the Blues at home at Nixon Park on Sunday.
"Yeah if the Southcity game was a do-or-die clash, I might have pushed to play then but I just thought we had a month off after that so I might as well get a bit of match fitness in in reserve grade," Starr said.
"It went really good, the ankle went a lot better than my lungs did that's for sure.
"I've been training for the last month or so, six weeks, so I'll be right to go."
The ankle injury followed on from a back problem Starr re-aggravated in a pre-season representative trial for Riverina and had his 2023 campaign in doubt at one stage.
It's had him playing catch up for a lot of the season.
"That's what happens when you miss pre-season, I've learnt my lesson there," he said.
"As much as I can help it, I'm not going to miss as much pre-season again."
Temora crashed out of the Group Nine finals in straight sets last season, following losses to Tumut and Young.
Starr, who finished second in last year's Weissel Medal, is confident the Dragons will be better for last year's experience.
"Yeah I think so. There were a number of boys in there that had never experienced finals in first grade before so that was a new experience for them and now they're another year older, another year wiser," he said.
"Hopefully we've learnt our lessons and we'll be better this year."
Starr pointed out that they will take confidence from their two meetings with Tumut from earlier this year, which resulted in a 27-16 victory in round two at Twickenham before backing it up with a 28-10 win in round 11.
"I think we've got plenty of confidence after beating them twice already this year," Starr said.
"Finals is a completely different ball game though, it's who shows up with the right attitude on the day."
Starr says the focus against Tumut is staying in the contest for as long as possible.
"Just stick in the arm-wrestle with them," he said.
"Stay in the arm-wrestle, don't give them any cheap ball and be disciplined."
