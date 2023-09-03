Anglicare celebrates Foster Care Week, 2023, by sharing stories of their amazing carers Advertising Feature

The role of a foster carer has changed a lot in the last 26 years. There is now greater research, more focused training and additional support for carers.



Yet ask any foster carer and you'll find the essence of the role remains the same: to provide hope, support and attention to vulnerable children and young people.

Which is not to say it is an easy thing to do for more than a quarter of a century, but that is just what Donna Maree and David* have done. As Anglicare recognises Foster Care Week, and those generous individuals who voluntarily take on this important and impactful work, Donna Maree and David's story is one worth sharing.

The couple started fostering in 1997, and have been carers with Anglicare since 2012. In that time they have fostered numerous individuals through various forms of Out of Home Care including Short Term Care, Permanent Care, Respite Care, Restoration and Therapeutic Home Based Care.



Whenever Anglicare staff suggests a new method of support, Donna Maree's typical response is: "well, that's different, but if you think it will help, I'm willing to give it a go and see what happens".

This ability to stay positive and adaptable is part of what has allowed them to provide support to so many, and to reach through to those experiencing complex needs.



Fostering is "a mixture of highs and lows just like every parent has with every child. It's a matter of trying to assist the child to grow into the best adult they can be."

"We have had lots of different children through, that have ranged from newborn babies up to 17 years", Donna Maree said.



"And it has been a matter of getting to know the child, what their needs are, what their interests are, and giving them the best that we can provide for them".

Belinda Garvin, who works for Anglicare as a therapeutic specialist supporting Donna Maree and David, cannot praise them enough. She recalls the couple's efforts with a child toward restoration with his mother.



"They provided guidance and friendship to the mum, who was very isolated and did not have any supports in the area", she said.



"This shows clear and present commitment to child-focused caring that goes above and beyond any expectations placed on them."

Belinda saw Donna Maree and David care for a child who was experiencing additional needs and was struggling with school and social situations.



"Donna Maree and David provided a nurturing, predictable, and safe environment for her", she said. "Their ongoing commitment to best outcomes is nothing short of amazing".

Choosing to become a foster carer is a big decision and those that do so are driven by a meaningful, personal purpose. For Donna Maree and David, that purpose has been to create a better future for vulnerable children.



"My hopes and dreams for the children's future are that we are able to lay a firm foundation for them and help them to deal with any trauma or issues that may have, and to provide them with experiences so they lead very full and happy, healthy lives," Donna Maree said.

Belinda is certain that Donna Maree and David have done that for many children over the years.



"Enough cannot be said for the skill, determination and diligence showed by these very special people," she said.

