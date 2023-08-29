O'Donnell pleased with Scorchers first year, Younie to coach in 2024

As their first Capital League One season comes to an end, it's been a year of new experiences and development for the Wagga Scorchers.
Entering the Canberra-based competition for the first time, coach Patrick O'Donnell said it's been a big learning experience for the team.
Hoping this is just the start of a long history for top level hockey in Wagga, O'Donnell said it's been exciting to see players from across the local league come together this season.
"We're feeling pretty excited to have had the opportunity to be playing at that level." O'Donnell said.
"It was a shame it's come to an end the way we finished up on the weekend, and we're looking to build up into next year now, but I still think it's pretty exciting for us to be able to play at the CL1 level."
Scorchers are one of two regional teams on the CL1 fixture, and O'Donnell hopes the side will continue to build over the coming years to provide a high level pathway for junior hockey players in Wagga.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season O'Donnell said consistency will be the biggest thing the team needs to improve on, and keeping their game at a high level week after week.
With high hopes at the beginning of the year for a finals berth, there's plenty of room for improvement for the local side to go.
Despite it, O'Donnell said there's nothing but pride from him for the side after a huge first year.
"I think the camaraderie between the four [club] teams to come in together in this way to make one team has been the best thing over all," he said.
"Everyone's come out, made new mates and developed such a great mateship.
"We're proud to have played at this level, and we're looking forward to building next year."
Building, O'Donnell said, includes a new head coach, with Casey Younie to step into the role.
O'Donnell will continue to play for the side, but said it became clear this season the playing group would benefit from a coach who could see the whole game.
Younie coached and played alongside O'Donnell this season, but has indicated he'll hang up the boots before the 2024 season.
Increasing preseason commitments and starting next season as strong as they can, O'Donnell is hopeful for a finals berth in the next three years.
"I think we get a better preseason, get people doing strength and conditioning, we should be strong,
"We're definitely happy with our first year, we had our ups and downs but that's what happens in sport, and now we want to be better.
"I think, for medium term we'll look to finish higher than we did this year, so in the next couple of years we can get in contention to take it out.
"We want to show growth and improvements."
Now with a season under their belts, he's hopeful to see more players put their hands up to trail for the side.
With new people coming to town every year through the university and defence posts, O'Donnell said they never know what talent might walk through their doors.
