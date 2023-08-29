The Daily Advertiser
Forest Hill man Cameron James Moloney sentenced over Wagga Woolworths ban breach and Commonwealth Bank ATM ramming

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 29 2023 - 1:00pm
A Forest Hill man has been sentenced in the Wagga Local Court this week after breaching a lifetime Woolworths ban. File picture

A Forest Hill man has been sentenced after he breached a lifetime Woolworths ban and caused $4000 worth of damage by ramming a shopping trolley into an ATM earlier this year.

