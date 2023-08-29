A Forest Hill man has been sentenced after he breached a lifetime Woolworths ban and caused $4000 worth of damage by ramming a shopping trolley into an ATM earlier this year.
Cameron James Moloney, 46, was sentenced for one count of damaging property and one count of trespassing in Wagga Local Court on Monday.
The property damage offence related to an incident on the city's main street in April.
About 10.50am on April 19, Moloney entered Wagga's Commonwealth Bank branch and pushed a shopping trolley into the foyer.
On leaving the premises, he thrust the trolley towards one of the bank's ATMs on Baylis Street, ramming it up against the wall and causing tile damage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The incident was captured on CCTV, which was later provided to the police.
A short time later police spoke with Moloney where he admitted to causing the damage and said he acted that way due to the state of his mental health.
The trespassing offence related to a separate incident in which Moloney breached a lifetime ban from Woolworths when he returned to the Gurwood Street Woolworths in July.
Moloney had agreed to an indefinite ban from all stores under the Woolworths Group, including every Woolworths supermarket, in February.
However, court documents revealed he did not keep his end of the deal and trespassed into the Gurwood Street store on two separate occasions. Police said Moloney had shown a "clear disregard" for the ban.
On July 7, he was again spotted at the Woolworths withdrawing cash from the self-serve checkouts.
When police questioned him about the incident a week later, he admitted to the breach and told the police "of course it was me".
Appearing in Wagga Local Court in July, Moloney pleaded guilty to one count of damaging property and one count of trespassing.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking recorded a conviction for the trespassing offence, but imposed no penalty.
The property damage charge was dismissed by the magistrate.
For separate matters, Moloney was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order for one count of common assault and one count of stalk/intimidate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.