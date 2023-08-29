LONG-serving Griffith footballer James Toscan was virtually retired at the end of last season.
His mind was all but made up, the club knew it but a conversation with coach Greg Dreyer at the end-of-season presentation night planted enough of a seed for him to play on.
The 33-year-old is glad he did as he prepares to line up in a second semi-final clash against Turvey Park at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
"Last year I was thinking about (retirement) pretty hard," Toscan revealed.
"(Dreyer), I had a bit of a conversation with him at presso night and twisted my arm.
"Yeah I'm glad I did play again. It's been a pretty enjoyable year. I've missed a few games in the middle of the year with work but I think I've played five or six in a row now."
Toscan is a life member at Griffith. He's played 229 games for the club and is a former captain and assistant coach.
He said the emerging crop of young talent at the club has helped bring out the best in him.
"In all, the young guys have rejuvenated me a bit, I suppose," Toscan said.
"They're a really good bunch of young blokes.
"Me and Greg started with that young group three years ago and to see what they're doing now, it's pretty good."
A premiership is about all that is missing from Toscan's footy CV.
"That's always been the ultimate goal. It would be nice to do it," he said.
He played in the Swans' back-to-back grand final defeats in 2018 and 2019 and believes this year's group has a different feel to it.
"It's definitely younger," Toscan said.
"Back then we had some older heads that hadn't played much finals but this current group, they've won grand finals all through their junior footy and a lot of them played in our 17s flag so they've kind of got no fear, really."
Toscan has played just about everywhere for Griffith also during his career. At the moment, he's back enjoying life as a forward and has returned 21 goals from 14 games.
Toscan is enjoying it in attack.
"It's good. We've got a bit of a connection with Henry (Delves) now," he said.
"It probably took a little bit to develop but with Henry and young Patty Payne but it takes the load off when you've got a couple of bigger fellas.
"It is nice getting the second or third tall."
Turvey Park and Griffith have enjoyed one win apiece over the other this season.
Toscan only played the second time around, when Griffith won at home, but recognises the two teams have a lot of similarities.
"I played them at home about six weeks ago. They've got a pretty similar list profile and the way they play too, they want to run and carry, similar to us," he said.
"We're obviously really looking forward to it, we think we can give it a shake."
