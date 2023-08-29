The Daily Advertiser
Griffith forward James Toscan enjoying finals campaign after almost retiring

MM
By Matt Malone
August 29 2023 - 12:30pm
Griffith's James Toscan dishes out a handball during the qualifying final win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground last Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
LONG-serving Griffith footballer James Toscan was virtually retired at the end of last season.

