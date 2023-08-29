Coolamon change a breath of fresh air for Lowe

Sometimes a change of scene can be exactly what is needed and after close to a decade with Charles Sturt University in the Farrer League, Kirsty Lowe made the change to Coolamon at the start of 2023.
The netball stalwart said a desire to be challenged and the convincing voice of Sarah Hillier helped draw her into the green fold.
"It's been absolutely amazing, the club has been so welcoming, they're so inclusive," Lowe said.
"Obviously being at CSU for about 10 years and at my age, going to a new club, meeting a whole group of new people, [was intimidating] but they've just been just so welcoming.
"It's such a community club, people I don't even know will come up to you and say 'that was a great game' or 'how's everything', and our president Sonya, every game, 'how can we help you?' and she does that for everybody, it just feels like home, it feels really good."
Stepping out of a head coaching role and focusing more on her own game, Lowe said it's been a fun challenge, adjusting to the Riverina League style of play.
Assisting Hillier as needed with training, she said it's been fun to play.
With self expectations set high, she said there wasn't much time to adjust at the start of the season, though her teammates were nothing but supportive.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I felt a lot of pressure, I don't know why, I just felt like there was a bit of expectation from coaching and playing A grade at CSU and being in grand finals and winning premierships that when you come to a new club, that they would have those expectations of me," Lowe said.
"But it was completely opposite, they said play your game, we love to hear your skills and what you want to bring, so I was definitely at ease and that first first game, it was more me putting pressure on myself.
"Going to a new club, I just wanted to test myself more, build more skills because you're always still learning, and I thought at my age, I need to do it now or I'm not going to do it.
"I wanted to push myself a bit more playing against different teams that I've never played against, players that I've never played against, and then having to adjust my skills and build my skills further to play against these other amazing players in this league."
Lowe didn't just come in and stand to the side though, immediately taking on the captaincy.
Now without head coaching duties, she said the ability to still lead on court, without the stress of planning training sessions, has been a welcomed change.
"I'm still loving that chance to support everyone and build them up and getting on the court and pumping them up, just getting around everyone," she said.
"It's been a good role this year."
Off the back of a 12-goal win over Griffith in their qualifying final on Saturday, Lowe said there's a lot of positivity at Coolamon as they look deeper into finals.
Increasing their patience with the ball and pacing out the game, rather than exhausting themselves too early, was key to holding the win.
With eyes now focused on the second qualifying final against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Lowe is hoping to not have a repeat of their round 18 meeting last fortnight.
"There's so much positivity and confidence around the playing group, and we all have our belief that it's possible," she said.
"I think we were up by a few in the first quarter [in round 18], but we just need to maintain that over the four quarters and just be patient and work with each other and for each other.
"There's no reason why we can't win, we just need to be hungry."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.