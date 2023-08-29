The Daily Advertiser
Voice to Parliament: AFL legend Michael Long's message for Wagga on walk to Canberra

By Callum Godde
August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
AFL legend Michael Long has declared it high time for Australia to embrace Aboriginal people as he embarks on a walk to Canberra in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

