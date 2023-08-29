A Wagga councillor has revealed he will be leaving the city he has called home for the past four decades but its unclear what will happen to his council seat.
Dan Hayes - who was first elected to Wagga City Council in 2016 - is bound for new opportunities in Wollongong, where he will work in suicide prevention.
The 42-year-old Labor councillor said while it had been a hard decision to leave the city where he was born, it was time for a new experience.
"I'm excited and terrified," Cr Hayes said.
"I was born and raised in Wagga and it's been wonderful to me, but I need to look at what the next 20 years are going to be. A change is due.
"It's very sad to say goodbye to Wagga and council ... but I'll put in the effort to make it work, and hopefully it's as rewarding as Wagga has been."
Cr Hayes contested the seat of Wagga for Labor during the 2015 state election, securing 37.1 percent of the vote. Despite it being Labor's best result in the seat since 1999, he lost to then incumbent Daryl Maguire.
Cr Hayes ran for NSW Parliament again at 2018 byelection and the general election in 2019, and was beaten on both occasions by independent Joe McGirr, who still holds the seat.
The byelection result remains the only time in Wagga's history the Labor Party has topped the Liberals on a two-party-preferred basis.
The mental health advocate was elected as a Wagga councillor in 2016 and some of his proposals - like a plan for an ambitious "super park" near Wagga Beach - were initially greeted with laughter by other representatives.
Some have now become commonsense propositions in the eyes of many other councillors and locals.
The idea of medium-density apartments in the middle of Wagga, the need for heritage reform and the development of Wagga's cultural sector and nightlife have become key issues for the council, which have been discussed regularly at meetings.
Cr Hayes said he hoped he would be remembered as a local politician who always showed up and tried their best to improve the community.
"There's a number of projects I've been pushing for a long time that have been getting a lot of traction, so it's going to be hard to let those go," he said.
"But that's the nature of the game. You've got to trust in others to pick up the baton and continue on.
"Legacy is something I don't buy into, but what I'm proudest of is getting council to focus on lower socio-economic areas ... [and] the CBD masterplan talking about infill development."
Following Cr Hayes departure, his seat may be left vacant for the term, or filled by the candidate who received the next most votes without being elected. He may also stay on, serving from his new home.
Cr Hayes said his preference would be for the seat to remain vacant until the next election, but he would do what he could to avoid "a costly byelection".
"The [local government] election's only a year away. I just need to confirm with the Office of Local Government and other councillors that it won't trigger it [a byelection]. I think the money is better spent on our roads," he said.
"People should expect more from their elected representatives - you've really got to get into them about what you want to see for the future of your city.
"I'm still a card carrying member of the Labor Party and still believe you have to participate. Decisions are made by those who show up."
Cr Hayes said he intends to take an active hand in local politics in the Illawarra, a Labor stronghold, once he is settled in Wollongong.
