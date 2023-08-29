A huge crowd and record numbers across two major annual competitions is a testament that the Coolamon Shire Council's Yield Festival is a big hit with the community.
The month-long festival celebrating creative arts in the Coolamon Shire and encouraging tourism launched on Friday with a Gala Night which mayor David McCann said attracted a "huge" crowd.
"We are a progressive, family-friendly shire, I think we go out of our way to encourage people to express themselves through sports or the arts or whatever it is they may be interested in and as a council, we try to provide those facilities as best we can to try and accommodate that," Cr McCann said.
"On Friday night we saw a culmination of a lot of work, we saw a huge crowd and a very happy and diverse crowd."
A highlight of the Yield Festival is the coming together of two major longstanding events that run annually in the Coolamon art space.
Capture Coolamon Shire Photographic Competition, which is in its 12th year, and the Up2Date Art Show, which is in its 18th year, combined to create a premier exhibition.
Up2Date Art Show coordinator Angela McCann said this year saw the highest number of submissions ever.
"We had 432 artworks submitted into the competition this year from across the Coolamon Shire and Riverina region," Mrs McCann said.
"The furthest entrant was from Broken Hill and we had three from Sydney. It's the most we have had."
The competition sees $2700.00 in prize money on offer across several categories including an open prize, a themed section which this year was 'nostalgia', a high school and primary school student section, RSL veterans section and a people's choice award.
The Capture Coolamon Shire Photographic Competition also saw record numbers this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Coolamon Shire Council business and development tourism officer Laura Monro said they had 270 photos submitted which is also the largest amount they have had.
The works from both will be on display at the Up-to-Date Store Cultural and Learning Precinct until Sunday, September 10, with a gold coin donation upon entry.
That's not all residents and tourists have to look forward to, with another two exhibitions to launch and an array of events in the works for the Yield Festival.
"We have a month-long program of events ranging from about 15 or so workshops, market days, and producer days, so artists and businesses across the shire have really come on board to help us create this program to celebrate the arts and also increase visitation throughout spring which aligns well with the Canola Trail," Mrs Monro said.
"We have another two exhibitions which will be up after the current exhibition.
"One is called Fields of Canola and another one is called Awakening Needs which is by a local Ganmain artist.
"There's a real mixture and variety of events for people to really engage in."
Yield Festival is in its third year and organisers are hoping to see it continue to grow as it ages.
"Each year we are growing and getting that uptake from artists and businesses getting involved," Mrs Monro said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.