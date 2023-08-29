The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Coolamon's Yield Festival to draw in crowds throughout spring

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon Shire Council business and tourism officer Laura Munro with mayor David McCann at the Up-To-Date store. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Coolamon Shire Council business and tourism officer Laura Munro with mayor David McCann at the Up-To-Date store. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A huge crowd and record numbers across two major annual competitions is a testament that the Coolamon Shire Council's Yield Festival is a big hit with the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.