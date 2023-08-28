Off court friendship translates to on court success for North Wagga

In an important bounce back, North Wagga proved they can step up to finals netball with an nine-goal win over Barellan on Sunday.
After a disappointing loss in week one of finals, Saints knew they needed to refocus their game, and a strong start got them where they needed to be for the 38-29 win.
Sarah O'Leary said the group treated their loss to East Wagga-Kooringal as water off a ducks back, immediately looking forward.
"We didn't over think it or stress too much about it," O'Leary said.
"We got to training last week and had a really good run, and just worked on what we know we do best.
"To have good weather on Saturday really helped, it was bit refreshing to have some sunny weather to play in, and I think all the girls just had a really good game, we all were up and about and keen for the win."
O'Leary said while some sides struggle in the warmer weather, she prefers playing in the sun, knowing her team has the fitness to run out the full four quarters.
Feeling that the side was putting too much pressure on themselves last week, O'Leary said relaxing into the Barellan game helped them take each ball as it came.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We switched over our thinking when we got to training and had a really good hit out all together as a team," she said.
"We just relaxed a little bit and had fun with it on the weekend and I think we just had confidence in each other as a team again.
"I definitely had confidence in the team, and we all played our roles individually."
O'Leary said the team has been a real pleasure to play with this season, and with strong friendships off court, they've found rhythm on court.
"We're all really good friends, which helps," she said.
"Finals have been great so far, we do have some young girls in our team still, so it's been good to be able to support them during their finals journeys.
"I think all the girls are just keen, everyone loves finals netball, so we're all just keen to give out our best and see how far we can go."
While the plan is always to win, O'Leary said simply not wanting the season to be over is an additional driver.
With second wind hitting in conjunction with the start of the finals series, O'Leary is hopeful to get two more games with her team before the year is done.
