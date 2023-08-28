The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga police appeal for information after alleged malicious damage to vehicle on Baylis Street

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are calling for help to identify the man captured on this CCTV footage on Baylis Street in Wagga on July 20. Picture by NSW Police
Police are calling for help to identify the man captured on this CCTV footage on Baylis Street in Wagga on July 20. Picture by NSW Police

Police investigators are appealing for information to help identify a man they believe is linked to an alleged malicious damage incident on Wagga's main street last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.