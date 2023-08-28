Police investigators are appealing for information to help identify a man they believe is linked to an alleged malicious damage incident on Wagga's main street last month.
As part of an ongoing investigation into the incident, police have now released a CCTV image that shows a man they say may be able to assist with inquiries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man depicted in the footage is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a medium build, with short dark hair and a moustache.
He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and was riding a black bicycle.
Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.