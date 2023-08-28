The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Temora lock in first Farrer League grand final position

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With last year's finals series still fresh in their minds, Temora were determined to re-write history, and have locked in their first grand final berth in a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.