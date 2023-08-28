Temora lock in first Farrer League grand final position

With last year's finals series still fresh in their minds, Temora were determined to re-write history, and have locked in their first grand final berth in a decade.
A week off was no concern for the Kangaroos, who used the extra preparation time to fine-tune ahead of their 48-37 win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Mid-courter Emma McAuley said the playing group is stoked with the result, pleased to be continuing their undefeated streak for the season.
"Me personally, and the whole team, we were really keen to get stuck into finals this year," McAuley said.
"The team is very similar to last year, and I think a lot of us are still hurting quite a bit from last year so we were very keen to get out there, very hungry for the win.
"Having the bye in the first finals round wasn't a bad thing, we still had a bit of a run around against Mango, and I guess it helped us focus on the things that we needed to.
"We know that we've got the ability to do it, it's just making sure that we've got the mindset right for the day, and actually bring it on the day."
McAuley said mindset will be imperative to the team's success in the grand final in a fortnight, but knows they can't get too far ahead of themselves.
Playing East Wagga, she said the team came out strong early to get a lead, but didn't stop putting pressure on the Hawks until the final whistle.
Expecting East Wagga to still be riding the high of defeating North Wagga the week before, McAuley said Temora wasn't going to take the young side lightly.
"We knew that they'd be riding that wave and come out really hungry," she said.
"We knew that we were going to be up for a fight, and our coach Kath Derrick kept reiterating, let's just play our game, let's not get too bogged down on any turnovers or whatever, let's just focus on what we know, the couple little things that we'd been working on at training, and really value the turnovers and convert them.
"Even though we pretty much led from the get-go, it never really felt like it, it always felt like it was quite a close game, every ball was always contested, the East Wagga girls never backed down."
Looking back at the game, she said it was clear the whole team was playing for each other, not just themselves.
Working to be first to every ball and focusing on smooth transitions down the court, McAuley said there was no third that missed a beat during the game.
"We just really worked together as a team and chased those loose balls down," she said.
"Just being able to hold our composure was essential, and we did get a bit of a lead but we didn't back off, we tried to keep going nice and strong until the final whistle."
While some clubs get nervous for finals time byes, McAuley said she's looking forward to having another week off ahead of the big game.
With plenty of sore bodies and blisters to nurse, she said the free weekend to focus on full squad recovery can only benefit the side.
"I think some clubs worry about not having the gameplay, but I think for us, it's probably going to be working in our advantage," she said.
"It's just an extra week for us to rest some bodies because it was really hot on the weekend, so I think there were plenty of blisters and a few sore bodies, so it'll be nice to have the week off.
"We will definitely still continue to train but just more so looking at fine tuning a bit of gameplay, still doing a little bit of running but yes, I think it will be good for us."
Ten years since Temora last made an A grade grand final, McAuley said the playing group is buzzing, ready to hit the court in two weeks.
North Wagga 38 d Barellan 29 at Langtry Oval.
Temora 48 d East Wagga-Kooringal 37 at Robertson Oval.
