Riverina fields might be alive with the colour yellow but snap-happy tourists wanting an Insta-worthy picture in a canola paddock have been warned to stay on the right side of the fence - and the law.
While the Canola Trail - an initiative between Coolamon, Temora and Junee councils - is again encouraging visitors to travel across the region to see this year's golden fields, potential trespassers have been put on notice.
In recent years, trespassing onto canola crops has become a growing issue and in a bid to stop tourists from causing damage - and breaking the law - farmers can now get their hands on new warning signs.
Coolamon Shire Council is providing the free 'no entry' signs, which warn people not to climb fences and enter crops.
The signs also promote the message 'stay on the right side of the fence and the law'.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said people were more than welcome to pull up to take pictures of the vibrant canola fields but entering private properties was simply not on.
"We have had problems in recent years with people trespassing and obviously there's some major issues around theft from properties," Cr McCann said.
The councillor said not only was it disrespectful to farmers to enter their properties, but people can put themselves in danger with snakes, among other things, likely hiding in the canola during spring.
"We also want to ensure people are safe and are not entering properties or going in among the crops," he said.
Canola pictures have become popular on social media, in particular Instagram, with people from all over the country and beyond wanting to get a snap in the golden paddocks. However, it is an action that can cause damage to the crops.
"Our farmers put their hearts and souls into their businesses and their crops are their livelihoods, so we have to protect them," Cr McCann said.
Plans are in the works for the erection of towers along the trail to give tourists access to elevated views.
"We are looking to, in the future, put in viewing platforms along the Canola Trail," Cr McCann said.
The Canola Trail runs along the Goldfields Way, Canola Way and Springwood Road with people encouraged to stop in Junee, Temora and Coolamon along the way.
