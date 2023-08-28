Firefighters are working to clean up a fuel spill after a truck rolled on a busy Riverina road on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Tumbarumba Road at Book Book about 2.25pm following reports of a truck rollover.
It is understood the driver was able to get themselves out of the overturned cabin.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander crews remained on scene cleaning up a small fuel leak from the truck, which was carrying sheep skins.
"A small amount of fuel is in the table drain so crews are working to clean that up and then they will decant the rest of the fuel out of the truck," he said.
"We sent two trucks to the crash including our HAZMAT team and a second truck."
The crash closed one lane on the road, with stop-slow traffic conditions in place.
