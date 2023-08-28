The Daily Advertiser
Firies clean up fuel spill after truck rollover on Tumbarumba Road at Book Book

By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 5:15pm
Firefighters are working to clean up a fuel spill after a truck rolled on a busy Riverina road on Monday afternoon.

