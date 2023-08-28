TRAC, Wagga High expecting tough hit out in Creed Shield final

It's been more than 10 years since The Riverina Anglican College won the Creed Shield, but they're hopeful to have it return to Boorooma this week.
They won't get it without a fight though, with a pumped up Wagga High ready to snatch it from their hands.
TRAC captain Bryce Falepau and Wagga High captain Anwar Kambar are both expecting a tough match on Wednesday night, but are confident in their respective teams.
"I'm feeling pretty confident, the boys went really well throughout the round games and our semi final against Mater Dei was pretty strong," Falepau said.
"We'll take the same sort of mentality going into the final against Wagga High."
Unlucky to let a Mater Dei goal through early in their semi, Falepau said he's confident the side learnt from that experience, and will come out firing on Wednesday night.
"We were unlucky to go down in the first couple minutes, but the fight from the boys through the rest of the first half and the second half was really good to see, we definitely deserved to win and it really boosted our confidence."
Meanwhile, Wagga High secured their final spot in extra time over Kildare.
Kambar said that experience showed how hard his side will fight to win.
"We're feeling well, we had our ups and downs last year, but we're a really strong side this year," Kambar said.
"We haven't lost any games so far, we're really excited to play again."
Kambar said the vibes within the playing group were high after their semi final win, pleased to have had a challenge ahead of the final.
"It prepared us well for TRAC, they have a really good team as well, some good players that I know personally and play with, so it's going to be a good final," he said.
Falepau is so confident it will be a tight game, he's anticipating they'll be sent to extra time, to get a 3-2 win.
"We have a bit of spirit around our team, we showed up in the semi final and everyone gave 110 per cent from start to finish and it really helped our team get up," he said.
"That's where we showed our dominance and we're looking for that again in the grand final."
Meanwhile Kambar is hopeful his team can get the job done 2-1 in regular time.
Wagga High plays The Riverina Anglican College in the Creed Shield final on Wednesday at 7:30pm at Gissing Oval.
