Wagga courthouse clock tower to be restored to original detail as part of $4.5 million renovation

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
August 29 2023 - 4:00pm
The clock tower at Wagga's courthouse is obscured by scaffolding as work continues on a multimillion-dollar upgrade. Picture by Les Smith
The Wagga courthouse's iconic clock tower is being be restored to its original design and glory as part of a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

