The Wagga courthouse's iconic clock tower is being be restored to its original design and glory as part of a multimillion-dollar upgrade.
The restoration is part of a $4.5 million renovation, which includes work on the building's roof, chimneys and its distinctive clocktower.
The original roof of the courthouse, including that on the clock tower, was slate but changed to copper standing seam in 1966. The current works will reclad the deteriorated copper clock tower roof in slate to match the original detail.
"Research during the scoping of the works revealed the original courthouse roof was slate, so the deteriorated copper on the clocktower roof will be replaced with slate to return the building to its historic glory," a NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) spokesperson said.
"The main roof forms will retain the existing copper roofing as this is still in good condition. This may be reclad in slate in the future, as the current copper roofing deteriorates.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The Conservation Management Plan supports this approach and states that 'the slate roof may be reinstated if the opportunity [arises]'."
The works involve roofing repairs, gutters, downpipes, replacement of damaged timbers and stone, and repairs of deteriorated fabric on a like-for-like basis. The repairs have been prioritised around public safety and water tightness.
Low pressure non-abrasive cleaning will also be undertaken, along with the re-grouting/repointing of empty joints in the modern tile steps to the front entry.
The project is jointly supported by the DCJ and the Minister's Stoneworks Program and is being managed by NSW Public Works Advisory with construction by Heritage Stoneworks.
The Wagga courthouse's massive square clock tower, belltower, decorative iron work and cedar joinery means it is considered one of the finest of its type in the nation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.