Kyle McCarthy will not return for a fifth season as Southcity captain-coach as the Bulls search for a new leader.
However the former Weissel Medal winner will remain at the club next season.
Southcity president Greg Wiscombe confirmed the hunt is under way for new leadership.
McCarthy was set to relinquish the role after one season of his second stint as leader before taking on the role again in 2023.
This time around Wiscombe is confident a change will be made.
"Kyle won't be doing it again, he will be playing, but we're just in discussions with a couple of blokes about the coaching role at the moment," Wiscombe said.
"It will probably get a bit more advanced this week."
READ MORE
Southcity finished their campaign on a high with a 22-10 win over Gundagai, a win which ended the premiership defence of the Tigers.
It was just their third win for the season, with their other two coming against Albury, but Wiscombe believes there are plenty of positive signs.
"When you have a young group, and some ins and outs, our consistency wasn't where we needed to be at," he said.
"You have to keep guys up and the competition has shown this year there's a bit of a different balance.
"Each week depending on who you play it could have been a different result.
"We walk away from the year thinking if we had of beaten Junee at Junee, had of beaten Temora at Wagga, two results were we got beaten by two points, then there was a game at Gundagai earlier in the year where it was 20-all and we could have taken a penalty goal in front to go 22-20, and they are turning points for your season.
"Realistically we got a good touch up from Young, we just didn't compete, against Tumut in the first round we got a good touch up in the first half but competed in the second half, and when we played Tumut in Tumut in the second last round we led 12-0 but made silly errors, gave away silly penalties and once you give Tumut a roll on they are pretty hard to stop."
With McCarthy already on board for next season, Wiscombe isn't expecting too much turnover.
However Dana Ratu has indicated he will retire.
"We might lose one or two," Wiscombe said.
"Dana has finished up and retired.
"He's been a good servant of the club since he came across from Kangaroos.
"He's had four years with us, coached junior levels and did really well.
"He's a guy who just gives you 110 per cent each week."
With their reserve grade, Weissel Cup and Sullivan Cup sides all winning in the first week of finals, Wiscombe is confident there is plenty of depth throughout the club.
It's something he thinks will be important to rise back up the ladder.
"There's some good kids coming out of our under 18s going into the second week of finals," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.