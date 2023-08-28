Wagga High look for Shipard three-peat, while Kildare hopes for maiden win

Wagga High is hoping to become back-to-back-to-back Shipard Shield winners on Wednesday night, when they play Kildare Catholic College under lights.
It won't be an easy game though, with both sides confident they've got what it takes to get across the line.
Wagga High captain Elvein Ibrahim said she's confident her team's experience in the final will work in their favour.
Losing just a handful of players from last year's winning side, she said they're ready to take the field on Wednesday.
"I am feeling a bit confident as we've been to this position before," Ibrahim said.
"I reckon we'll get it again this year as well, I think we've got this."
For Kildare captain, Ella Harriott, making the final is an achievement in itself, with the school having never won the Shipard Shield.
"I'm feeling really confident that my team will do well, I'm feeling very hopeful that my team will perform," Harriott said.
"We've never won the shield before, but I feel very confident, even though our team is very young, I think we will still perform well and do our best."
Despite their young age, there's plenty of talent in the Kildare side, with Ibrahim wary of who will take the field.
"They've got more Wanderers players, but that shouldn't be an issue, we've got strong players in our team, so I'm excited to play them," she said.
With many players from both schools playing together for Wanderers on a weekend, the duo said it's a blessing to know who is coming on the field against them.
Knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses, they said they'll know what to expect when their teammates turned opposition step on the field.
"It definitely helps if you know how someone else plays, it's definitely a benefit for you," Harriott said.
"You know how they play, you know them, it makes a difference," Ibrahim agreed.
Hoping to use speed to their advantage, Ibrahim said her team is fast on the field, confident they can beat Kildare in a footrace.
Meanwhile Harriott said her team's chemistry sets them aside.
"A lot of our girls have played together before, so we already know how each other play and what to do," she said.
Both girls said they're anticipating a tough game on Wednesday night, with plenty of goals to come.
Last time the teams met the score was locked a 3-3 before a final 10 minute blitz put Kildare up 5-3 to win the game.
Harriott believes her side can relive history, with another 5-3 win, while Ibrahim has her eyes on a 3-2 win for Wagga High.
Wagga High plays Kildare at Gissing Oval at 6pm on Wednesday night to determine the 2023 Shipard Shield winner.
