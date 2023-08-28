Wanderers drop from finals, but no complaints on season

They didn't go as far into the finals series as they hoped, but Wagga City Wanderers can still say mission accomplished on their 2023 State League season.
After they were relegated at the end of last year, Wanderers set the goal to regain entry to the Capital Premier League in 2024, giving themselves just one year to blow away the competition.
And blow away they did.
Dropping just four points all season, coach Rob Tuksar said he couldn't be prouder of his team's efforts.
Eliminated from finals with a 1-0 loss to ANU on Sunday, he said the disappointing result doesn't dampen their achievements.
"Our Achilles heel of not being able to finish opportunities hurt us again, we played pretty well, dominated the game, just couldn't get it in the back of the net," Tuksar said.
"Their keeper had a good game and that was the difference, they only had minimal opportunities and took them.
"Full credit to ANU, they played really well, it wasn't easy, we couldn't break them down and suffered the consequences."
Despite their season ending short, Tuksar said there are no regrets from this season, pleased with how they stepped up their game to achieve their goals this season.
"I spoke to the girls after the last game and I said football can be a real prick," he said.
"It's a real leveller, the last few weeks we've done really well against teams second and third on the ladder and then [on Sunday] we played the team fourth on the ladder and football kicks us in the guts.
"It's just courage building, you have to make sure you're on every game and playing at that highest level possible, and we were a bit below par and ANU were really pushing us.
"It's disappointing, absolutely, I'd love to go a bit further, but the season as a whole has been magnificent."
Tuksar said he was nervous heading into the game having already achieved promotion that the side might struggle.
He took responsibility as a coach for not firing the girls up more heading into the game.
"I was a little bit concerned, seeing we had achieved what we wanted to achieve, about keeping the drive and motivation going, so it's probably a bit of my fault more than the girls fault as a coach not being able to get them fired up for the finals" he said.
"I take responsibility for that but they girls have been absolutely brilliant, worked hard, did what I asked, and played football at a really, really high level for the majority of the season"
Tuksar said the group has now earned a rest, after a massive season travelling back and forth to Canberra for their games.
He said he's grateful for their efforts throughout the season and is already looking forward to how they'll continue to improve their game next year.
"As a team, to be that consistent throughout the season, to only drop four points the whole season, is absolutely an enormous season, it's a full credit to the girls for being that switched on, and it's not just the starting 11, but the whole squad," he said.
"We used over 20 players for the season and the squad was willing to perform week in, week out, in the middle of winter, in Canberra when it's freezing cold, they come to training in the same sort of conditions, that's a credit to the girls, not just this one off games.
"I'm absolutely thrilled with the girls and the way they've performed this season."
While the State League one side has now wrapped their season, the Wanderers' State League two side has booked their grand final spot after a 2-0 win over ANU.
