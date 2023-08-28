Riverina stacked Swifts earn silver at Australian Netball Championships

Swifts Academy have been awarded silver at the Australian Netball Championships in Queensland on Sunday after a narrow loss to Collingwood Magpies.
Having lost just one game all week ahead of the finals, it was a goal-for-goal match, with Magpies ultimately breaking to take a 57-55 win.
The side was stacked with Riverina talent, with Alison Miller, Sophie Fawns, Grace Whyte, and Jessica Conlan all taking the court.
Swifts earned their grand final spot after defeating the previously unbeaten Adelaide Thunderbirds Futures by an impressive seven goals.
The Australian Netball Championships feature Super Netball feeder teams playing against state sides, featuring athletes looking to, or recently, breaking into the Super Netball competition.
Swifts played six games across the week, competing against the best developing netballers in the country.
