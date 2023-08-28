The Daily Advertiser
Riverina stacked Swifts earn silver at Australian Netball Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 11:01am
Griffith's Jessica Conlan, Wagga's Sophie Fawns and Alison Miller, and Tumut's Grace Whyte played for Swifts Academy at the Australian Netball Championships. Pictures by NSW Swifts
Swifts Academy have been awarded silver at the Australian Netball Championships in Queensland on Sunday after a narrow loss to Collingwood Magpies.

