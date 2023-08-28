A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car collision at a busy Wagga intersection on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Docker and Edward streets shortly after 7am, following reports of a crash involving two cars.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the crash where they treated a man in his 30s at the scene.
The man had sustained an injury to his shoulder, the spokesperson said.
He was taken by road ambulance to the nearby Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The cars have since been cleared from the road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.