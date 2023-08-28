The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Man injured after two-car crash at intersection of Docker and Edward streets in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Docker and Edward streets on Monday morning. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Docker and Edward streets on Monday morning. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car collision at a busy Wagga intersection on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.