The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Young finish their season strong with win over South Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 27 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young have finished their 2023 season with a flourish and a hope, that they may have done enough to secure fifth place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.