Young finish their season strong with win over South Wagga

Young have finished their 2023 season with a flourish and a hope, that they may have done enough to secure fifth place.
With a bye next weekend, Sunday's game against South Wagga was the sides last chance to hit the field before the break.
Coming out strong early, they headed into the break 2-1 up, but it was ultimately a late goal that pushed them across the line for a 3-2 win over the Warriors.
Club president, and fill in coach, Duncan Cameron said he's proud of the side's efforts this season, and how they played against South Wagga.
"We went up 2-0 early after Mitch Cameron scored a goal outside the box with a great left foot shot, and a penalty," Cameron said.
"We should have probably had a few more and could have put the game to bed by half time but to South Wagga's credit, they stuck to it and scored a great goal to go into the break.
"We came back out after half time and South Wagga got a nail biter, we scored with about nine minutes to go through Gabriel Cameron which was a great through ball from Jack Castle."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Cameron said the side put on a real team effort, with him unable to fault or call out any individual player.
Wanting to end the season on a high, he said the team left everything on the field and put in a solid 90-minute performance to get the win.
"Obviously we weren't in contention for finals, which was disappointing, but the fact that we're still after that fifth spot just put a bit of a point on the year that we did have a half decent year," Cameron said.
"[Coaches] John and Arnold have done a great job with boys, we've had a lot of young fellas, come through, and they've done a really good job with them.
"I thought at the start of the year that it was always going to be a tough year and to come out through the halfway point when we were actually fourth, that was really great, and the full credit to all the boys and John and Arnold for the effort they put in.
"There was just a few games that sort of didn't go our way and the season ended up dropping off a little towards the end but in saying that, the next year to have all these younger players getting experience in the first grade, that's going to go a long way.
"We've got four or five 15- and 16-year-olds in the team, so just the fact that they're playing week in week out first grade football is a credit to them."
With their season now completed, Young will watch on to see if they can nab the fifth spot on the Pascoe Cup ladder, pending next weekend's Lake Albert v Wagga United result.
Tumut 4 d Cootamundra 1 at Burns Park.
Young 3 d South Wagga 2 at Rawlings Park.
Hanwood 2 d Leeton United 1 at Hawood.
Wagga United 5 d Tolland 1 at Rawlings Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.