Tumut charge through Kangaroos to be one win away from grand final

A big first half display set Tumut on course for a major semi-final showdown with Temora.
The Blues are just one win away from another grand final appearance after charging past Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Kangaroos got off to a perfect start after scoring in the first five minutes but conceded the next five tries, four before half-time as Tumut soon took the ascendancy.
Co-coach Zac Masters, playing his first game since round two, was impressed with how the Blues were able to dictate terms in the first half.
Even if they couldn't really back it up in the second half to run out 30-10 winners.
"I thought our shape was really good," Masters said.
"Our shape has changed a fair hit from the last couple of years but it seems to be working well/
"We're looking sharp when we are on, we just have to control that footy."
Tumut elected not to contest an early bomb and it backfired as Kangaroos regained possession before Nathan Rose stepped past a couple of would-be tacklers to complete a 30-metre try.
However Tumut were quick to respond with back-to-back tries to Jacob Sturt and Billy Bridgeman gave Tumut the lead.
The Blues capitalised on another Kangaroos mistake coming out of trouble as Michael Fenn extended their advantage with 14 minutes left in the first half.
A try to Lachlan Bristow just before half-time gave the Blues a 24-6 lead.
Things couldn't have started off better for Tumut in the second half after coming up with the short restart before Sturt charged over 40 seconds after the break.
However the game failed to reach any great heights after that.
Instead both teams struggled to have an impact until Charlie Barton scored in the corner with eight minutes to play.
Finishing off games is something Masters wants to see his team do better throughout the finals.
"It was a good start, the first half was fairly pleasing, but we probably switched off and took our foot off the throat in the last 30 minutes, gave them a little bit of easy possession but our defence was pretty good throughout," he said.
"Moving on in the next few weeks we can't take the foot off the throat like that."
Kangaroos had a number of good attacking opportunities, particularly late in the game, but struggled to make much of an impact.
Tumut's defensive attitude particularly pleased Masters.
"It's been our best thing all you and you can see it in our for and against," he said.
"Our defensive stats are pretty good and we can usually keep teams to not much of a score and I think they will take us a long way."
Tumut are now looking to back up the win when they take on Temora for a place in the grand final at Nixon Park on Sunday.
The Dragons are the only side the Blues haven't beaten so far this season but Masters is looking forward to the challenge.
"They've knocked us off twice this year and are obviously the team to beat," he said.
"We're looking forward to getting over there and seeing what we can do against them."
