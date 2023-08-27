The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

'Like an orange skin': Farmers look at revolutionary jab amid shearing shortage

By Liv Casben
August 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lead researcher Phil Hynd likens the technique to peeling an orange. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Lead researcher Phil Hynd likens the technique to peeling an orange. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Technology that could revolutionise the wool industry could be available to sheep producers within the next five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.