Collingullie overcome slow start for comfortable victory over Tigers

It wasn't a strong first quarter for either side in the Riverina League elimination final on Sunday, but it was ultimately Collingullie-Glenfield Park who kept their premiership dreams alive.
Defeating Wagga Tigers 46-32, it took over three minutes for the first goal of the game to be scored, with the ball entering each shooting ring thrice before scoring began.
That back and forth game characterised the first quarter, with ample held balls and missed lobs turning the ball over.
Both sides regrouped at the quarter time break and came out to play much cleaner netball, and the game remained close before the Demons really pulled ahead in the third quarter.
Coach Olivia Jolliffe said even though her side started to run away with the game, it never felt like they were so far ahead.
Despite the win, she's already looking at how to improve into next week's game, knowing they might not be so lucky to get away with as many unforced errors.
"It never felt like we were up, actually, it felt like it was a real close game the whole way through," Jollifee said.
"The weather makes a world of a difference and it's a gorgeous day, but I tell you what my feet are burning.
"Look, the girls held their composure and there's definitely plenty things to work on, passages of play that we could have fine-tuned, and we gave away quite a few unforced errors.
"If I was a coach on the sideline I probably would have been blowing up, but then we rallied and we worked together as a team and we're able then to come up with the goods.
"For us now, we just need to keep chipping away quarter by quarter, goal by goal, there's plenty to improve on from that game so it's a good sign for us."
Jolliffe said that with so many new faces in the side, this is the first finals series they've had together, and they need to trust one another down the court.
"It's about reiterating the trust that we have in each other, and in each player for them to know we've got your back, whether it's goalers that miss a few, or defenders who forget to block out a rebound, just knowing that the rest of the team has your back, we're going to work hard together to give ourselves the best opportunities," she said.
With Collingullie's men's first grade side game clashing with the A grade final, there was a huge turnout for the club at Robertson Oval.
With spectators looking as though they were at the tennis trying to watch the two games simultaneously, Jolliffe said she could feel their support on court.
Not only was the crowd vocal, but the Demons bench.
"They are your eighth player, without a doubt," she said.
"Your bench, when it's this set up and you can hear everyone on the sidelines, and you can hear they're there, they make such a difference.
"You can hear the one liners and the 'come on Liv' and the 'pick her up', the reminders for hands over pressure or just a 'well done', they make such a difference because you're like 'yeah, all right, let's go, I can do that again'.
"It was something I put to them at the start of this game, is that I need them up and about, that they are part of this team, and we need them on the sidelines to reiterate what we're trying to achieve and putting those reminders for us, and they were consistently loud, I enjoyed it."
With Griffith on their fixture next weekend, it's full steam ahead for the Demons, as Jolliffe hopes to take her side even further to the finals series.
Qualifying final 1
Coolamon 54 d Griffith 42.
Elimination final
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 46 d Wagga Tigers 32.
