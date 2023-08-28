In the upcoming referendum a tick in the box will be counted as a Yes vote and there's a degree of logic to that. A cross will be counted as informal because it's ambiguous and there is a smidgen of logic to that, too.
The thinking goes that there are many occasions where we cross a box to mean 'Yes': a motel breakfast menu or a checklist of symptoms for a health test for example.
People might go to the polling booth and think they're booking into a Country Comfort or visiting their GP.
But here's the rub: in exactly those situations, a box left blank means No.
If I leave 'extra sausage' blank on the menu, it means I don't want one; or in the clinic, if I leave 'leprosy' blank then it means 'No, not me'. Using "motel menu logic" then, a cross might mean Yes but a voting slip left blank is clearly a vote for No.
The only sane method is to accept only 'Yes' or 'No' as formal votes. Anything else is informal.
Let's face it - if a person can't grasp the instruction to "write either yes or no" in a box, then they had no chance of understanding the referendum question in the first place. And I shudder to think what they imagine the Constitution to be.
Toss out the ticks, crosses, emoji faces, blank forms and whatever else and stop trying to read the minds of people who can't follow one simple instruction: it's apparently somewhere less than 1 per cent of votes we're talking about anyway.
I continue to be frustrated by letters such as that from Ray Peck (DA letters, 25/8) which accuse the NO campaigners of being mischievous and deliberately deceptive whilst in reality they are carrying out that action themselves.
Although very few people will have the time or inclination to research the full background to the Voice referendum anyone wishing to do so should as well as going to the website he quoted also have a look at www.niaa.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-log/foi-2223-016.pdf where the true thoughts and goals of those activists who will likely be appointed as representatives of the Voice are revealed.
At the very minimum anybody keen to cast an informed vote should at least have a quick look at the schematic 'Road Maps' on pages 25 and 26 of Document 14.
Following the establishment of the Voice these show the pathways then planned for the establishment of the Makarrata Commission to act as umpire between Parliament and the Voice and between Government and the First Nations to negotiate the agreements and treaties including financial settlements, reparations, the resolution of land, water and resource issues, recognition of authority, customary law and self-government.
This referendum is vitally important to our country's future and those voting should look closely at where a vote for the Voice may take us.
Do we want one set of rights and laws for one people, or two sets for two.
What a sad and sorry state we have reached in Australian politics.
Last week, federal water minister Tanya Plibersek announced a revised version of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, including the return of water buybacks which have historically decimated some rural communities and severely impacted others.
That is why federal and state governments of various persuasions agreed that buybacks had to be a last resort, with no social and economic impacts on our rural citizens and their livelihoods, and this was reinforced only five years ago.
In one foul swoop Minister Plibersek has abandoned this promise to her fellow Australians, in particular those in southern NSW and northern Victoria who will be the most severely impacted. And for what?
It is well known and documented that the Basin Plan can be completed without buybacks, however it will need some lateral thinking and would benefit greatly by increased support from South Australia, including end of system infrastructure works and utilising its taxpayer-funded desalination plant.
But it's easier and quicker to buy water from farmers, even though the communities which rely on their production will be sacrificial lambs. That is not the way Australia used to operate and for those in these affected communities it is a somewhat repugnant example of our current political system and more particularly the individuals who wield power.
With such a lack of empathy for fellow hard-working Australians, Ms Plibersek should hang her head in shame.
