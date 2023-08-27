Wanderers feel good in new set up, but still can't win

Wagga City Wanderers have had an unlucky 3-0 loss to Queanbeyan on Saturday after struggling again to capitalise on chances.
Playing an adjusted structure and creating shots they couldn't convert to goals, co-captain Kyle Yeates said he didn't believe it was a three goal game.
"It was disappointing, that it was 3-0, it definitely wasn't a 3-0 game," Yeates said.
"We set up and we played how we really wanted to, but some vital moments really cost us and we couldn't get back into it."
Yeates said Queanbeyan were able to score from their only attempts in the first half, meanwhile his side had several chances that resulted in nothing.
"We had one or two chances as well, maybe a few more, and we just couldn't put ours away," he said.
"It was disappointing but I think we did play well."
Under the guidance of coach Ross Morgan, Yeates said the side set up to play differently than usual.
Pleased with how it felt on the field, he said it was a positive change.
"We really solidified our goal opportunities and our defence structure," he said.
"There was a couple of lapses which did lead to goals but I felt we stuck really well to what Ross set us up to do, and it did give us every chance to win the match, it was just we didn't take out moments and they took theirs."
Despite not getting the win, Yeates said it felt positive on field and that there was a lot more confidence in the team.
"After last week's charity match, it felt like there was a lot more confidence in the team after the rut we'd been in," he said.
"Although it didn't translate into a win, there was some good news in playing better."
Feeling like a broke record, he said that Thomas Yongai and Maxwell Prest again had strong performances.
"You could probably say those names every week of late, but they're definitely the two stand outs, Morris [Kadzola] also looked really good yesterday," he said.
With several yellows given out across the game, most to Queanbeyan, Yeates said what looked like a tense game on paper wasn't in reality.
Queanbeyan picked up cards for ill-discipline, such as kicking away balls from penalties.
"There was nothing really malicious," he said.
Coming into their last weekend of home and away round games, Yeates said he's not sure if they're mathematically a chance to play finals still or not.
Either way, he's hoping for a strong end to the season with two games at home, including one against this week's opponent, Queanbeyan.
"I'm not sure if our season is still alive, but I think we're still a chance, so we're looking forward to giving all we've got to keep that slim chance alive," Yeates said.
"Our 23s are all but locked into a finals spot, so it'll be good to try and keep our season alive and send them off into the finals with a couple of good games."
Yeates said playing Queanbeyan on consecutive weekends means they'll be able to better adjust their game on Sunday, now knowing what to expect from the side.
"I'm sure Ross will put something together based on yesterday's performance, we know the match ups we have and what does work and what doesn't work," he said.
"We really felt like we were the better team in the second half so I hope that can lead into next Sunday but we have White Eagles first, and who knows how things will change before Sunday."
