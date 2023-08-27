The Daily Advertisersport
Wanderers feel good in new set up, but still can't win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 27 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:30pm
Kyle Yeates was pleased with the Wanderers performance on the weekend, despite their loss. Picture by Madeline Begley
Kyle Yeates was pleased with the Wanderers performance on the weekend, despite their loss. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Wanderers have had an unlucky 3-0 loss to Queanbeyan on Saturday after struggling again to capitalise on chances.

