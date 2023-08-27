The Daily Advertiser
Landowner access disputes could stall billion-dollar HumeLink power transmission line

By Maeve Bannister
August 27 2023 - 4:00pm
The HumeLink project will run three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby and Wagga substations that will carry up to 500 kilovolts. File picture by Madeline Begley
The HumeLink project will run three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby and Wagga substations that will carry up to 500 kilovolts. File picture by Madeline Begley

A controversial billion-dollar power line project could be stalled by ongoing disputes, with permission yet to be granted for access to a quarter of the land in its proposed pathway.

