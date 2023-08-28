Temora fires off warning shot to rivals

Temora showed they are well on track to defend their leaguetag title after a dominant display to start their finals campaign.
Albury are one of only two teams to take points off Temora this season, with the two sides playing out a 16-all draw in their only meeting this season.
However the Dragons certainly weren't in the mood to let that happen again.
Instead they were able to dictate terms on the way to a 40-0 victory.
Coach Courtney McCrone was thrilled their performance.
"We didn't play our best game the last time we faced Albury so we were very keen to come out and give them our best and put a stamp on this competition," McCrone said.
"I'm really proud of the girls, we've worked really hard in the last month, and we've got a lot of young girls who are really stepping up."
A big defensive defensive effort helped Temora get on top early.
After failing to get their kick a further two errors inside their own half, Albury's defence cracked as Emily Perrot scored off her own grubber kicks.
Four minutes later, after the Thunder again failed to get a kick away, the Dragons spread it wide for Mia Block to score.
Jackie Hughes extended their lead with six minutes left in the half before Perrot ensured Temora had a big buffer leading half-time when she broke through the Albury defence to score her second.
Leading 22-0 at the break, the Dragons had to sustain a little pressure from Albury before things really opened up late in the second half.
Kate Bruce, McKenna Henman and Molly McCrone all scored long range tries to see the scoreline blow out.
While the big scoreline makes a statement itself, McCrone was really impressed with their defensive pressure.
"Our goal is to always choke teams with our D and then just be patient and wait for the points to come," she said.
"We really did that today."
McCrone believes it will be a big confidence boost to the side looking to end the unbeaten season of Kangaroos in the major semi-final at Nixon Park on Sunday.
The Wagga outfit took an 18-6 win in their only meeting so far.
"We always want to play our best footy in the finals and I think we've done that," McCrone said.
"It's a good start to the finals series and if we do what we did today, back our defence and work really hard we will give ourselves every chance to run away with it."
Meanwhile Albury will be looking to regroup when they face Brothers in the minor semi-final at Twickenham on Sunday.
The Wagga outfit are yet to beat one of the top three teams this season but look to building at the right time.
After an 8-0 loss to Albury was followed by an 18-16 loss to Temora, Brothers made it two wins on the trot with a 24-0 victory over Young in the elimination final at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
Baylee Wright scored a double for the Wagga side who are looking to avoid their earliest exit in over a decade.
