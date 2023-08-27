The Daily Advertisersport
Wagga United take surprise win over Tolland under lights

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Wagga United's Lachlan Carty pulls away from South Wagga's Salah Khodedah during their round 12 game. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga United's Lachlan Carty pulls away from South Wagga's Salah Khodedah during their round 12 game. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga United have handed Tolland a surprise 5-1 loss under lights at Rawlings Park on Saturday night.

