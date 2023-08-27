Wagga United take surprise win over Tolland under lights

Wagga United have handed Tolland a surprise 5-1 loss under lights at Rawlings Park on Saturday night.
With finals off the table for United weeks ago, the side was determined to play out the remainder of the season without rolling over for the opposition.
An early own goal put Tolland on the back foot, and from there United held on to capitalise on chances late in the game.
A brace from Matthew Crawford and singles from Brady Sim and Damon Hardinge kept the margin wind, but it was keeper Josh Norman who coach Jayden Beattie said was the side's biggest asset on the night.
"He didn't keep us in the game, he won us the game," Beattie said.
"Tolland were keeping us under the pump for a lot of the game, I actually thought they played quite well and were unlikely not to score a few more themselves.
"We did what we had to do and we dug pretty deep to stay in the contest, Josh [Norman] he pulled off I reckon five or six of the best saves I've seen this year.
"We were just able to maintain momentum to keep out in front, and late in piece we put three absolute screamers away."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Beattie said the side remained patient with the ball and capitalised on opportunities better than they have previously.
He said the team had the right attitude all week moving into the game, and it paid off.
"I don't think many of us expected that score," he said.
"We had a bit of a game plan going in and we'd been speaking about it all week and we executed it.
"We were happy to sit back and know we weren't going to have too much of the ball.
"We knew they were going to leave us a fair bit of space behind, for our wingers to go one on one with their fullbacks and we took our chances."
Beattie said mentality was key for the side this week, with everything just feeling right from training to game day preparations.
"I just think the mentality was spot on all week," he said.
"After the Tumut game we put a big focus on making sure we just enjoy the last couple of games of the year.
"After last week in Young, we were pretty keen to try and turn the tables, we still want to win games and finish high, but we're playing and knowing that we have absolutely no pressure on us, there's no expectation.
"The teams that we've got left, it was Tolland and Lake Albert, they're kind of nothing games for those games, so we always thought there'd be opportunities there to capitalise, and that's what we were going to do."
Sitting third on the ladder, Tolland have now lost three of their last four games, including to top two sides Hanwood and Lake Albert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.