Wagga's Braeden Pearce to try his luck at USA Training Without Conflict internship

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 28 2023 - 5:00am
Wagga Christian College year 12 student Braeden Pearce with nine-month-old German Shepherd shorthair Maddie, doing a demo with the Junee Dog Sport Club at the school's fete on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
A Wagga teenager will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he flies across the world to try his luck at landing an internship with a internationally-renowned dog trainer.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

