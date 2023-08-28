Turvey Park defender Will O'Connor will not play again this season after scans confirmed he's torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
O'Connor picked up the injury in the Bulldogs' round 18 clash against Narrandera and scans have confirmed that the young defender is now looking at roughly 12 months on the sidelines.
It's a crushing blow for the Bulldogs with Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi saying it was really disappointing news for O'Connor.
"Unfortunately he's torn the ACL and it's a partial tear of the MCL as well," Mazzocchi said.
"So that's going to obviously rule him out now for a considerable amount of time.
"He'll see a surgeon either this weekend or next weekend and you'd think that'd be your normal ACL rehab which is basically 12 months out of the game.
"It's really, really disappointing for him and he's obviously come back home and decided to finish the year with us after he started the year in Canberra.
"It's really sad, he's a ripping kid who loves his footy and his whole family is involved there at the club.
"I'm really, really disappointed for him."
After making his senior debut in 2020, O'Connor had locked down a spot in the first grade side over the 2021-22 seasons playing every game in that two year period before making the move to Tuggeranong for 2023.
After playing the opening nine rounds of the season, O'Connor made the move back to the Bulldogs and had been performing well in the back half of the year.
Mazzocchi agreed that O'Connor had been playing well and said that his versatility will be sorely missed in the Bulldogs' upcoming finals campaign.
"His big motivation for coming back was that he was there as a 17-year-old when I started three years ago and he played such a key role in the side," he said.
"He could see that we were going well and he was missing it, Turvey is his home club and he's passionate about Turvey and his heart's in it.
"He primarily plays in defence for us and he can play on a small quick or he can play on a tall key because he plays so big and he's such a strong kid and a terrific overhead mark.
"He's such an all round footballer but the good thing is that he's only young and he'll get his rehab done and he'll be back and he'll play many years of good footy going forward."
Mazzocchi feels that there are a couple of players that could come into the Bulldogs' side to replace O'Connor but admitted that the decision would likely depend on where they decide to play the returning Jesse Margosis.
"Benny Lewington has played that back line role for us so I think that Ben would definitely be one guy that we'd look at," he said.
"The other one is Oscar Jenkins who was unlucky but we've also got Jesse Margosis to come back into that side as well.
"So it will probably more depend on where we play Jesse, if we decide to play Jesse as a forward-mid that'll mean we need a back which will probably fall in Ben's favour.
"But if we decide to play Jesse off that back flank where Will was that'll probably mean that we are looking for a forward which is leaning towards Oscar.
"It will be one of those two I'd think."
A popular figure in the Bulldogs' group, Mazzocchi was confident that O'Connor's injury would provide a bit more motivation for the side to chase some success in the coming weeks.
"He's such a popular kid and he's so nice and likeable," he said.
"So I have no doubt now that it will add that extra bit of motivation.
"He was there at training still getting around the boys and he just loves the club, I have no doubt the boys will lift that little bit extra to hopefully have him a part of some success going forward."
