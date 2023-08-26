The Daily Advertiser
Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 27 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:45am
A 23-year-old man has died following a crash on the Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs. File picture
A man has died after the ute he was driving left a highway in the northern Riverina and hit a tree.

