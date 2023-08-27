Hunger pains, frostbite, heat stroke and poor mental health are just a few challenges being experienced by Wagga's rough sleepers.
They are issues that are becoming more common as a homelessness crisis grips the city and people from all walks of life have come together to shine a spotlight on a problem being exacerbated by rising cost of living pressures.
The most recent Census revealed there were about 327 people in the Wagga City Council area directly experiencing homelessness - an 111 per cent increase on 2016.
On Friday night, a group of 24 community representatives donned their warmest clothes and rolled out their sleeping bags as they took part in a sleepout at the Tolland Community Centre.
The annual Wagga Vinnies Community Sleepout has so far raised more than $15,000 for the Micah Hub, a local client-centred support and referral service that assists vulnerable individuals in the community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
For first-time sleepout participant Samijo Fischer the event was not just about raising funds, but about the community rallying together in support of those doing it tough.
"I have been in a position where I had needed help and because of the help and support I received, I am now able to pay it forward and help others," she said.
"I will be returning next year, and the year after, to help continue to raise funds and awareness for homelessness in our community and the services and supports available to those in need."
Seeing people come together for the cause was a bittersweet moment for Ms Fischer, as it reinforced how many people in the community care about others.
"Seeing so many people from different walks of life come together for such a worthy cause and sharing their stories was an amazing experience," she said.
"To have met and to know so many inspiring and beautiful people, who call the same community home that my family and I do, that feeling is something I can not even put into words."
Participants spent the night out in the cold in recognition of those in the community who go through that experience every night.
"For me the sleepout provided time to reflect on my own life - my past, present and what lies ahead - and how much I want for others to be able to have the same opportunities," Ms Fischer said.
"These community events bring people together, they continue to raise awareness for what is happening around us, what needs to change and how we can help - reminding us to stop, listen and see and that we can have an impact and we can make a difference, together."
Ms Fischer urged those doing it tough to seek help and not be afraid to speak up.
"It's OK to ask for help," she said.
Ms Fischer also asked other to be compassionate and understanding.
"Be kind, smile brightly, laugh loudly, dance more, love hard, surround yourself with positive people, do not take anything for granted and stay humble," she said.
Ms Fischer said the sleepout was worthwhile as she was able to take away information and knowledge from the experience.
"I feel as it was successful in many ways, raising much-needed funds that are going directly back into our community to be able to continue to provide the services and supports needed," she said.
"The event was pretty major in itself and I feel that if you asked anyone in attendance we all gave and contributed in some way or another.
"I am excited to see what comes from so many of us working collectively and committed to our community thriving and striving."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.