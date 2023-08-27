A sponge to the face and a spectacular fireworks display were among the fun and frivolity in the playground as a Wagga school's fete made a long-awaited return at the weekend.
Thousands of people flocked through the gates at the Wagga Christian College for Saturday's event, which hadn't been held in four years due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Event organiser Bek Grant said the fete, which raises crucial funds for the college, was a fantastic day with a few thousand people in attendance and perfect weather conditions.
"It was a fantastic community event and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our school," Ms Grant said.
A highlight, according to Ms Grant, was the engagement the school had with participating community groups from the Junee Dog Sport Club to the Wagga and District Highland Pipe Band.
"The smiles on people's faces, the posts on Facebook and both written and verbal praise is a testament to how people felt on the day," she said.
"The greasy pig, bust a balloon, the sponge throw, showbags and lolly jars were a big hit among the community.
"Every store we had there was under the pump."
The return of the fete was no easy task for the committee of volunteers responsible for organising it, with parents spending the past month helping with decorations and preparations.
"The fete was only possible thanks to the committed team of volunteers behind it," Ms Grant said.
