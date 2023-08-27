A city in the United States has declared a week in honour of Wagga as it marks six decades of sister city ties.
Leavenworth has proclaimed 'Wagga Week' as it celebrates 60 years since the first delegation from its Australian sister city was sent to the US in 1963.
In Leavenworth to receive the honour from mayor Jermaine Wilson were Miss Wagga Kate Pevere and Community Princess Haylee Burkinshaw.
Miss Pevere said the pair had barely arrived in the US city when they were whisked away to a meeting where the special announcement was made.
"We were taken by complete surprise and completely speechless," Miss Pevere said.
"Mayor Jermaine Wilson read out a beautiful piece about the history of the sister city relationships and how excited they were to have us there.
"That then led into the proclamation of Wagga Wagga week [from August 21-27, 2023]."
It's understood the special week to mark Wagga is a one-off honour.
Miss Pevere said proclamations are a lot more common in America but it still took them "completely by surprise".
"The mayor wanted to support [the sister city relationship] and give it the support it deserves," she said.
The sister city program began under US President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, with the aim of developing relationships that encouraged peace and cultural acceptance.
"In 1961, when an officer from Kapooka Military Academy was heading over to Fort Leavenworth, the Wagga mayor sent a letter of greetings with him," she said.
"The mayor of Leavenworth responded with an invitation for them to become sister cities which was unanimously and wholeheartedly accepted by Wagga.
Miss Pevere said the relationship was formally affiliated in 1962, with the first visits between Leavenworth and Wagga taking place 60 years ago in 1963.
"We're really excited to be just a little part of that history," she said.
During their six-day visit, the pair received a tour of the city, including a visit to the famous Fort Leavenworth army base, met with the local Rotary Club,and toured the Leavenworth High School.
Miss Burkinshaw was amazed by the history of the city and said it was hard to narrow down highlights of the trip.
Comparing the sister cities, Miss Pevere noted they both have strong military ties.
"They are both heavily defence-based," she said.
Miss Pevere has also noticed Leavenworth, like Wagga, has a strong sense of community.
"Even though people move away for a couple of years, they always want to move back and raise their family there," she said.
Growing up in Wagga herself, Miss Pevere said even if she moved away, it would only be in the short-term.
"I'd end up back in Wagga," she said.
"Wagga's an incredible place to live and it's big enough to have everything a city can provide and it's still got that beautiful touch of being small enough and only one connection away from knowing everyone."
