Jake Walker charging straight through the middle of the Albury defensive line on the first hit up of the game set the tone for Young's elimination final victory.
The Cherrypickers front rower made almost 40 metres to get his side on the front foot at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
It helped Young dictate terms with their first two tries coming before Albury had barely had the ball.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish thought it was an ideal way to start what he hopes is the first of four must-win finals as the Cherrypickers chase their first premiership since 1991.
"That doesn't happen really ever but especially in a finals game," Cornish said.
"They kicked off and we got the momentum nearly automatically, we camped down there for a little bit and put the pressure on straight away.
"It was a massive start for us."
READ MORE
Young will have to go the hard way through the Group Nine finals series to make back-to-back grand final appearances after finishing fourth, just two points behind minor premiers Temora and level with Kangaroos and Tumut, with their relatively poor points differential.
However the 28-14 win was a good way to kick off their campaign.
"There's three to go," Cornish said.
"I wish we had finished second or third as I feel like we could have gone tick, tick but we can go the hard way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.