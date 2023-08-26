The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Albury Thunder fails to end winless run to bow out

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:30pm, first published August 26 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Wiscombe tries to break out of Brock Sing's tackle attempt in Albury's loss to Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Jeremy Wiscombe tries to break out of Brock Sing's tackle attempt in Albury's loss to Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

A big reshuffle didn't help Albury in their quest to snap their winless run and stay alive in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.