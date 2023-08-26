A big reshuffle didn't help Albury in their quest to snap their winless run and stay alive in 2023.
After scraping into fifth place, the Thunder were looking to score their first win since June 17 against Young in the elimination final at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
Losing captain Lachie Munro was a big blow to their chances.
It saw the Thunder reshuffle their starting line up.
With the changes they struggled to overcome a poor start to fall to a 28-14 loss.
Coach Justin Carney, who was hampered by a biceps issue, didn't think a lot worked in Albury's favour.
"It was one of those games where a lot went their way and not much goes yours unfortunately," Carney said.
"I thought we went with it a fair bit but they were the better side today."
Munro missed the clash with a knee injury.
It saw Ty Fletcher move to fullback, Andrew Smith was elevated to the starting line up while Jade Duroux went from five-eighth last week to the bench.
Carney thought Young showed their premiership potential with a third win over the Thunder for the season.
"Young has probably been the best side in our eyes all year," he said.
"We've got over every other top side (besides Temora), although we didn't play Temora twice.
"Full credit to Young.
"It would be good to see them there at the end."
Carney has had a big impact since arriving on the border this season.
The Thunder played finals for the first time since 2019 and had to overcome a horror run with injury to do so.
The former NRL player can see plenty of positives moving forward.
"I'm pleased because all the boys stuck together and I wouldn't change them for the world," Carney said.
"Injuries didn't go our way this year but that's footy and you have those years.
"This year was a building year and they have to put up with me for another two years after this so hopefully we can keep the same core group of boys like the other teams have done and we'll be a force to be reckoned with."
