Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn has conceded his side were beaten in all facets of football by a hungrier Griffith outfit in their Riverina League qualifying final loss.
Martyn admitted it was a poor showing from his side who will now face either Collingullie-Glenfield Park or Coolamon in a sudden death semi final next weekend.
"Yeah we were extremely disappointed as you would be after a poor performance like that," Martyn said.
"But credit to Griffith as they played an outstanding game of footy and deserved to win the game and they beat us in all facets of football today.
"I just thought our mindset was probably 5-10 per cent off and it showed in that first quarter and it probably stemmed from training as our performance at training wasn't up to standard.
"It had that flow on effect and you could see as we started off really slowly and had to fight our way into the game.
"We understand that football is a game of momentum and it's going to have swings and roundabouts and they took advantage of theirs early.
"Then we regained ascendancy but unfortunately what we did in that second quarter we went away from and we just couldn't contain their outside run.
"When they had it as easy as they did through the middle of the ground defenders don't really stand a chance on-on-one when the ball's coming in that quick.
"I think there is a few minor tweaks to the game plan but overall I think it's just an effort thing and Griffith you could see wanted it more and unfortunately we just were off in that department today."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Martyn had spoken in the lead up to the contest how important getting a fast start was however his Lions side failed to fire early.
The Lions conceded the first four goals of the game in the opening term while registering 0.4 from their own forward 50 entries.
Martyn said it was disappointing to allow Griffith to get the jump on then and admitted the early lapse was a follow on from a poor performance on the training track on Thursday night.
"That performance at training probably stemmed into our performance today to begin with," he said.
"We had a couple of scoring shots early enough but we couldn't stem their flow throughout that quarter.
"There's definitely things to work on but I guess the positive is that we had the same amount of scoring shots.
"But we were woeful in front of goals and our skills in general were just terrible to say the least.
"You want to take positives out of it and it doesn't get much lower than that so we can only improve."
The reigning premiers will now have to take the more difficult path if they are to go back-to-back with a do-or-die clash awaiting them next weekend against either the Demons or Hoppers.
While suffering a setback against the Swans, Martyn was fully confident the Lions would be able to bounce back strongly next weekend.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"It's just an obstacle in our journey and we just have to make sure we are resilient enough to overcome it.
"I have full faith that this group will be able to do that and we will make sure that we watch the film back and we educate ourselves on what we need to improve and make sure we implement it for our next game.
"I have no doubt that we will respond to this and I think the nature of this group I don't think losing is a part of that DNA and I think we can get back to that winning formula.
"I think it's just minor things that we were 5-10 per cent off with today and they are going to make a massive difference if we can correct those."
Martyn was GGGM's clear best in a losing side while Kirk Mahon was also impressive and Matt Hamblin battled on and finished with three goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.