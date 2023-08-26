HAVING learnt lessons from last year's grand final defeat, The Rock-Yerong Creek believe the direct passage through to this year's decider cannot be understated.
The Magpies won through to a second consecutive Farrer League grand final with a 32-point win over Marrar in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell believes last year's campaign, where they played every week of finals before falling to Marrar on grand final day, told them it's not the ideal route to a premiership.
"You can't fault (going straight through)," Russell said.
"People will say did you have too many breaks before it and you never know how to play it, but one thing we do we know is the road we took last year, our boys, it's not excuses but reasons, we turned up to the grand final and they were stuffed.
"So we really wanted to finish top three this year to give ourselves a chance, if you can be fresher at this time of year I think it's a massive advantage.
"Just the learnings we took from last year, we'll head into the grand final with no excuses, everyone's fit, we'll have the extra week off again so from our perspective, we want the prep that way and now we've got to make sure we turn up on the day when that day does arrive."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Magpies had too many weapons and too much firepower for Marrar.
Matt Parks ensured the TRYC midfielders were on the front foot from the beginning and Curtis Steele proved his class with a number of dominant centre clearances.
TRYC were on from the start, kicking the first four goals of the game. They also had the first seven scoring shots.
When the game was in the balance again in the final term, TRYC again kicked the first four goals and had the first seven scoring shots of the quarter.
"We probably said a few times through the year that our starts haven't been the greatest," Russell said.
"We had the bye last week so there's a risk with that and how the boys are going to come out but we emphasised the start and the boys were able to put in some good passages of play together, strong in the middle, and I still think for as good as we played we didn't take our chances when we really could have put the game, not away, but really put a fair gap between us.
"When we were challenged, Brad (Aiken) asked them at three-quarter-time for them to lift and they did again.
"The pleasing thing is when the footy's hot, when we get challenged the boys have responded."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.