MARRAR coach Cal Gardner concedes the Bombers' starts to games and quarters is something that needs to be looked at heading into next Saturday's preliminary final.
The Bombers await the winner of Northern Jets and Charles Sturt University after they crashed to a 32-point defeat to The Rock-Yerong Creek in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The Magpies exploded out of the blocks with the first four goals of the game and also kicked the first four of the final term once Marrar had got themselves back into the contest.
The Jets also had the opportunity to put Marrar away early last week but failed to do so and the Bombers hit back.
Gardner acknowledged it is an area that needs addressing.
"The start was a disappointing one for us," Gardner said.
"The start of the games and quarters is something we certainly need to look at."
Gardner said the natural first reaction to the loss was one of disappointment but he will look to keep things positive to lift the Bombers for next week's second chance.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"Disappointment is probably the first thing that comes to mind," he said.
"The game was there for the taking so just disappointment at the moment.
"Reflecting on it, there are still plenty of positives that we need to take out of it, going into next weekend but there's also some things that we need to work on and one of those things that comes to mind straight away were our foot skills, I thought they let us down today."
Gardner believed his team had got themselves back in to the contest to a point it was there 'for the taking'.
"Certainly in that third quarter it was within arm's reach, we had a bit of momentum at good times," he said.
"We were able to the outside pretty well and break a few lines but too many times our foot skills let us down."
Gardner is confident the Bombers will be able to bounce back.
"I think staying positive and taking positives out of the game is important, like we always do but also looking at things that we need to work on," he said.
"We've got to make sure that we don't get too down, or too negative. We'll get to recovery (Sunday) together and get set for next week."
Marrar went into the game without assistant coach Zach Walgers, who is expected to return for the preliminary final.
"We're hopeful. He did a bit of running today and it pulled up pretty well," Gardner said.
"He'll get into the physio again next week and we'll take it as it comes."
Important Marrar midfielder Chris O'Donnell also came off with what looked to be a bad knee injury in the fourth minute of the game but returned later in the contest.
"It's not too bad. He was obviously able to get back on, which is a positive," Gardner said.
"We'll get him to a physio but the fact he was able to get back on is a positive sign, like Toby (Lawler) last week."
The Bombers had opportunities to put some pressure on the Magpies but missed shots on goal. Gardner (0.4), Nick Cawley (0.2) and Blake Walker (3.2) were the chief offenders.
Walker was among the Bombers' best and looked the man most likely to kick them to victory, while defenders Harry Reynolds and Bryce Mann intercepted strongly throughout.
Bombers teenager Matt Rynehart was the spark for the Bombers on the wing and got a mountain of the ball, with only his disposal by foot letting him down at times.
