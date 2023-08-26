The Daily Advertiser
Four goals from Henry Delves led Griffith to a 15-point win over GGGM at Narrandera Sportsground

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 26 2023 - 8:00pm
Griffith's Rhys Pollock sets sail for goal during the Swans' qualifying final win over GGGM at Narrandera Sportsground. Picture by Madeline Begley
A fast start and a strong finish guided Griffith to a 15-point win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Riverina League qualifying final at Narrandera Sportsground.

