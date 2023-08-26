Strong starts to both halves kept Young in the Group Nine premiership race.
The Cherrypickers dominated the early stages of their elimination final clash at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
It set the tone for their 28-14 win over Albury.
Coming off a shaky win against wooden spooners Junee last week, captain-coach Nick Cornish thought it was a much-improved display.
"It's what finals footy is - just turning up," Cornish said.
"They are a great side, they are a physical side and it was a good test for us but we just completed.
"We went away from that a little bit with a couple of silly penalties but were able to turn it around in the second half."
Young capitalised on a glut of early possession with tries to Jesse Corcoran and Sam Graziani in the opening 13 minutes helping them jump out to a 12-0 lead.
Albury, who were looking to end a six-game losing streak after sneaking into fifth spot, were able to turn the tide as possession and field position started to level out.
Tries to Crete Waaka and Keanau Wighton cut the margin to four points.
Albury then had a couple of good chances late in the first stanza but it was the Cherrypickers who took a 12-8 lead into half-time.
Just like in the first half, Young were able to kick clear as Jonah Latu and Nic Hall, who plucked a Tom Demeio kick over the try line, scored in the opening seven minutes of the half.
Albury tried to mount a comeback with a neat Andrew Smith kick setting up Sebastian Nelson with 14 minutes to play.
However Young had the answers.
After an earlier penalty goal miss, Demeio slotted his next attempt after the siren to extend Young's season for at least a week.
Cornish was pleased with how they started both halves, even if Albury were able to capitalise on some of their errors in the first half.
"We speak about trying to start the first 10 minutes by completing high but we need to do that for the whole game," he said.
"When we start getting a bit trigger happy we have to get back to what we know works.
"We've got a really good side. We just have to keep it simple."
With an inferior points differential to both Kangaroos and Tumut, Young will have to do it the tough way if they are to go one better than last year and end their 32-year premiership drought.
Cornish believes it's a positive start to their finals campaign with their forward pack really leading the charge.
"Our big boys really set a platform," he said.
"Walks (Jake Walker) went straight through with his first carry, Gilesy (Tom Giles) played big minutes and when Hoges (Jayke Hogan), Singy (Clay Sing) and Doddo (Ryan Dodson) come on do a really good job for us.
"Our middles really set a platform for our backs to do our thing."
