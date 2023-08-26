The Rock-Yerong Creek stormed into the Farrer League grand final on the back of a comprehensive 32-point victory over Marrar on Saturday.
The Magpies came out breathing fire and got out to a handy early lead before responding when challenged later in the game to win 12.17 (89) to 8.9 (57) at Robertson Oval.
In a complete reversal of last year's grand final between the two, TRYC started strongly and kicked the first four goals of the game to have the Bombers immediately on the back foot.
The Magpies led by as much as 27 points late in the first term and controlled the game until Marrar rallied in the third term.
The reigning premiers closed within 11 points and Nick Cawley had an opportunity to reduce the margin to just five but missed from in front.
The Magpies went up the other end and kicked a crucial goal, courtesy of James Roberts, to get the lead back to 16 points at three-quarter time.
It took 10 minutes in the final term before a goal and it was the Magpies, who kicked four in the space of nine minutes to seal the win.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was thrilled to be the first team through to the decider.
"It's awesome. To have the opportunity, firstly, and for the boys to step up and be fairly dominant for most of the day and take it was really pleasing to give ourselves another chance at a grand final," Russell said.
"They don't come around too often so we're very happy for the boys."
While both teams missed some gettable shots on goal, TRYC certainly had more opportunities and could have probably broke the Bombers earlier if accurate.
Russell felt the Magpies were in control for the better part of the game.
"I thought across the ground we probably felt like we were in control," he said.
"We didn't take our chances again, we probably missed some really crucial ones and we knew Marrar were going to come, they're a great side, and they did, they lifted in the third and we put ourselves in a position we didn't have to but then we were able to respond again and kick away.
"We're fairly happy with the way the boys played but there's still improvement, which is the exciting part."
TRYC put on a clinic in the middle of the ground at centre bounces.
TRYC ruck Matt Parks gave them first use and Curtis Steele particularly ran riot with a number of centre clearances.
The Magpies went after Parks in the off-season for a specific reason and were pleased to see it come off when it counts.
"We were lucky to get Parksy this year and we got him for a reason," Russell said.
"Noah (Budd) did a great job and still chops out in there but Parksy is obviously a good tap ruckman. Also the depth of our midfield, we feel that we've got two really good sets of midifield groups that can roll through there and one goes out, the next one comes in.
"I thought they were really strong, it's an area that Marrar have been really dominant against us over the last couple of years so for us to again get the ascendency in there, you'd rather have it at this time of year than it be the other way."
It was an even performance from the Magpies.
The influence of Parks and Steele at the centre bounces had a big say on the result.
Aiden Ridley and Liam Lupton were good across half-back, while James Roberts was dominant in attack and finished with four goals from a number of opportunities.
For Marrar, Matt Rynehart was their spark on a wing and he won a mountain of the footy, while Harry Reynolds and Bryce Mann were excellent across half-back.
Blake Walker looked the man most likely to win the game for Marrar and finished with 3.2.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 5.5 7.9 8.12 12.17 (89)
Marrar Bombers 2.2 4.7 6.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 4, T.Hannam 2, R.Budd 2, T.Post 2, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1, N.Budd 1; Marrar Bombers: B.Walker 3, C.Willis 1, J.Hedington 1, J.Staines 1, T.Lawler 1, M.Rynehart 1.
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.de Brueys-Diessel, L.Lupton, C.Steele, D.Roberts, A.Ridley, M.Parks; Marrar Bombers: H.Reynolds, B.Mann, M.Rynehart, J.Moye, B.Walker, L.James.
