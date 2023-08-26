Second semi-final
First grade football: The Rock-Yerong Creek 12.17 (89) d Marrar 8.9 (57)
A grade netball: Temora 48 d East Wagga-Kooringal 37
Qualifying final
First grade football: Griffith 12.9 (81) d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 9.12 (66)
A grade netball: Coolamon 54 d Griffith 42
Young 28 d Albury 14
Osborne 15.3 (103) d CDHBU 7.5 (47)
Lockhart 11.8 (74) d Billabong Crows 8.15 (63)
Jindera 16.14 (110) d Henty 6.6 (42)
Holbrook 14.12 (96) d Culcairn 11.6 (72)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 10.8 (68) d Howlong 7.8 (50)
BB Saints 28.21 (189) d Murray Magpies 3.2 (20)
