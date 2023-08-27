After a two-year stay in the Arctic, Farley Mowat wrote a book called People of the Deer about the Ihalmuit peoples of Northern Canada, where 7000 people in 1886 had dwindled to only 40 people by 1946.
The reason, he theorised, was that they had lost their traditional hunting skills and reliance on a traditional diet as they became used to visiting the trading posts to exchange skins and fur for food. When the fur and skin trade faded away, so did the people, slowly starving to death.
When we destroy cultural practices (no matter how well meaning we have been) we destroy much more than song and dance, we can destroy people's ability to hunt, gather, to nurture nutritious natural seed-bearing grasses (Dark Emu, by Bruce Pascoe) or we allow commercial fishing to occur in waterways and oceans, we can so easily create conditions for ill health.
Once Aboriginal stockmen, (prior to 1967) instead of being paid, were given white flour, sugar, tea and sugar with meat slaughtered on stations and many traditional ways were lost; people finally became reliant on the local shop in small communities. The result has been that for many traditionally living people in isolated communities, lives are being cut short by preventable diseases.
For example, the Anangu people on the APY Lands, traditionally ate bush foods and were healthy and strong. Now however there are too many unhealthy food and drinks available.
So Anangu are at high risk of obesity and diet-related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, some cancers and renal disease, which contribute to many premature deaths.
Availability, placement, promotion and prices of healthy and unhealthy foods and drinks in local stores contribute to poor health outcomes and widen the Gap.
Many factors affect what people in remote Aboriginal communities eat, including low incomes, high transport costs, housing issues, and accessibility of healthy food and drinks. (Report October 2021 from University of Qld, Nganampa Health Council et.al.)
The Voice to Parliament will make consultation, education and research more effective and direct. Make a difference.
I wish it to be known that I do not agree with statements made by Anne B Parkins in her letter to the editor (DA letters, 24/8).
Her views are definitely not my views.
Sharing a name can be embarrassing.
Readers and writers should be aware that Senator Matt Canavan's preference for coal power over renewables leads him to ignore some facts (DA Letters, 24/8).
Firstly, his suggestion that modern coal plants will improve reliability is not itself reliable.
In 2020 Australia's four existing supercritical coal-fired power stations were among the least reliable in the country, breaking down 25 per cent more often per gigawatt than older subcritical ones.
One actually suffered a serious incident in May 2021 which cut off power to more than 400,000 Queensland homes and businesses. The two units which failed are expected to, hopefully, be back online early and mid next year, a three years, or more, failure.
Canavan also wrongly suggests that "modern" coal is the "cheapest".
According to the CSIRO and Australian Energy Market Operator report GenCost 2022-23 wind and solar remain the lowest cost new build energy generation sources.
As with many controversial subjects we must listen to a range of, preferably independent, opinions, and check so-called facts with reliable sources, before coming to our own conclusions.
Amidst the backdrop of devastating global fires and heatwaves, the Minns government sits on a precipice.
They can choose to lock-in more polluting coal-fired power by extending Eraring's operational timeframe, thereby costing NSW citizens and worsening the world's climate.
Or, alternatively, they could choose optimism and opportunity and instead invest public money in rolling out grid-scale renewable energy and storage.
To achieve climate targets, provide clean and affordable energy and secure a sustainable future for our children, there is only one viable choice.
The prospect of accelerating the energy transformation awaits; it's time to get on with it.
