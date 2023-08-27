The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Daily Advertiser letters: Avoiding a case of mistaken identity

By Letters
August 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Voice to Parliament will make consultation, education and research more effective and direct, a DA correspondent argues. File image
The Voice to Parliament will make consultation, education and research more effective and direct, a DA correspondent argues. File image

TIME TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR GOOD

After a two-year stay in the Arctic, Farley Mowat wrote a book called People of the Deer about the Ihalmuit peoples of Northern Canada, where 7000 people in 1886 had dwindled to only 40 people by 1946.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.