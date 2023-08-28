Barefoot Boxing coach Tony Abbott is pleased with the amount of interest there was in a recent Boxing NSW Regional Development camp that was held in his Lake Albert gym.
Abbott is a NSW Regional Development coach and he hosted just shy of 20 athletes from areas such as Wagga, Griffith, Canberra and Sydney at the camp and was happy with how the event went.
"Yeah it was good," Abbott said.
"We had 18 athletes and four coaches come down and we had three sessions, two on building skills and then the third was some sparring."
There was also a special guest in attendance with former Australian Olympic boxing coach Bodo Andreas attending the camp.
Abbott said it was great to have Andreas in attendance and noted that he had agreed to be involved in future training camps that were held in Wagga.
"He was very informative and there was lots of information relayed to me from him," he said.
"He was good and let me run the training session and didn't interfere, but he watched and gave me feedback at the end of each session which was very much appreciated.
"It was good to have him here and he's committed to doing more down here with us down the track and that's great."
Aspiring fighters often are at a disadvantage if they are training in a regional area compared to those based in metro areas and Abbott said the whole purpose behind the camps is to try and offer that top level training to those who don't live near a capital city.
"It's just to promote the sport and get the sport developed regionally," he said.
"There is a lot of opportunity in the metro areas that the regional guys miss out on.
"It just gives everyone a bit of the state level type coaching that the city guys get a little bit easier than we do down here."
Following the success of the camp and the participation of fighters from the Riverina, Abbott said that he was hopeful of hosting another fight next event sometime next year.
The camp follows on from a recent trip to Perth for Abbott who was a NSW state coach and Regarn Simbwa who represented NSW at the recent 2023 Australian Elite Boxing Championships.
Abbott said it was a great experience to work some of the state's best up and coming young fighters and that he got a lot out of the week.
"It was the national titles and the Olympic qualifier event," he said.
"So I worked with all of the NSW team and it was a fantastic experience and I was very, very busy.
"I was cornering between 8-12 fights a day so it was very exhausting but I saw guys and girls that will be representing Australia in the Olympic Games.
"I either cornered them or cornered against them at times so it was a really good experience."
Simbwa was hopeful of fighting for an Australian title at the event however his unprocessed citizenship application meant that he was unable to do so.
The only fight available to Simbwa was against an opponent in the 92kg+ division and despite leading on points early in the contest he went on to lose the fight.
"It was a big risk for us to take the fight," Abbott said.
"We knew that when we went across that it was a risk to take the fight but it was the only fight that we could get.
"Unfortunately he didn't win but he was way ahead on points and he was winning the round.
"He had dropped him and was chasing to finish him off and the guy threw a speculator and with the extra weight behind it it caught him on the temple and stopped the fight."
Boxers are forced to have a 30-day break from competition following a knockout and that will unfortunately sideline Simbwa from the upcoming state titles that are due to be held in early-September.
Despite going down in the fight, Simbwa was still happy with his performance and was looking at the positives of the experience.
"I feel like I went good," Simbwa said.
"I didn't get a gold medal but I performed really good and I feel happy about my performance."
