The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Barefoot Boxing coach Tony Abbott is pleased with the amount of interest there was in a recent Boxing NSW Regional Development camp

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Regional Development coach Tony Abbott was pleased with the amount of interest at a recent training camp held in Wagga. Picture from Barefoot Boxing
NSW Regional Development coach Tony Abbott was pleased with the amount of interest at a recent training camp held in Wagga. Picture from Barefoot Boxing

Barefoot Boxing coach Tony Abbott is pleased with the amount of interest there was in a recent Boxing NSW Regional Development camp that was held in his Lake Albert gym.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.