More than two dozen people will wake on Saturday morning after shivering through Wagga's frosty conditions.
Twenty-five participants in this year's Vinnies Sleepout have swapped a Friday night curled up at home or out on the town for one together, against the elements and sleeping under the stars to raise much-needed funds for the many members of our community struggling through the present cost of living crisis.
To date, the sleepout has already raised over $14,000, well on the way to its target total of $25,000.
Edel Quinn homeless shelter manger Duncan Grosse said there has been a rise in people presenting for help of late, which was a factor in his taking part in the sleepout at Tolland Community Centre.
"We're seeing more and more people reaching out for assistance than ever before," Mr Grosse said.
"Having somewhere to live is something that can impact all of us, so having services and supports in place is crucial," Mr Grosse said.
He said awareness is key.
"It's important work that Vinnies does and the more people who know about it the better," Mr Grosse said.
"Events like the sleepout are there for people to get involved and spread awareness."
Mr Grosse said Wagga is a generous community, as witnessed during the fires, when the public dug deep to help fellow citizens doing it tough.
All proceeds from the sleepout will remain local, going to Wagga's Micah Hub on Gurwood Street, which supports community members with material and financial aid as well as referring them to other services.
Anyone in need of assistance can call Vinnies on 131 812.
To donate, go to: vinnies.org.au/communitysleepout.
