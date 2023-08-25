Wagga's Australia Day award nominations for 2024 are now open and members of the community are being encouraged to enter worthy recipients.
Erin Earth was recently named NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year and co-founder Carmel Wallis praised the efforts of volunteers across the community.
Ms Wallis said volunteers are at the "heart" of community groups and said that Erin Earth has helpers ranging from as young as two years old to people in their 90s.
"When you have a cross-section [of volunteers], you get a multitude of ideas," she said.
"[At Erin Earth] we need all sorts of volunteers, from organisers and those who will work at a desk, to those with the grunt to dig big holes for trees and those who will water plants."
Wagga Council will be accepting nominations from five categories once again this year, including citizen, young citizen and environmental citizen of the year, the walk of honour and Ted Ryder sports memorial.
"People volunteer all the time in country communities, but many of them don't do it for recognition," Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said.
"What these awards do is give the public the opportunity to recognise people's service to the community, even though they may not be after it."
The mayor asked people to "consider people doing fantastic things in the community and consider putting in a nomination."
For those apprehensive about the nomination process, Cr Tout reassured people it was not an "onerous" exercise.
With nominations open until November 26, he said there is still "plenty of time to think about it."
Nominees will be assessed based on information provided in the nomination form and attachments provided, with nominators asked to take care in completing the forms and are encouraged to make contact with the Council's events officer for assistance.
Visit wagga.nsw.gov.au/australiaday to nominate someone, or contact council staff for further assistance in-person.
