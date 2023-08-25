The Daily Advertiser
Volunteers praised as Wagga Council puts callout for Australia Day nominations

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year, Erin Earth's founder Carmel Wallis, with Wagga mayor Dallas Tout at the Wollundry Lagoon as nominations for the 2024 Australian Day awards are announced on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year, Erin Earth's founder Carmel Wallis, with Wagga mayor Dallas Tout at the Wollundry Lagoon as nominations for the 2024 Australian Day awards are announced on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's Australia Day award nominations for 2024 are now open and members of the community are being encouraged to enter worthy recipients.

