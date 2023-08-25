The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Hoppers have gone through hot and cold periods this season and enter the clash against the Demons after losing their last three games straight

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's Braeden Glyde is backing the Hoppers to bounce back in their elimination final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon's Braeden Glyde is backing the Hoppers to bounce back in their elimination final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon on-ball gun Braeden Glyde is backing the Hoppers to bounce back after a tough month in their do-or-die Riverina League elimination final clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.