Coolamon on-ball gun Braeden Glyde is backing the Hoppers to bounce back after a tough month in their do-or-die Riverina League elimination final clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Sunday.
The Hoppers have gone through both hot and cold periods this season and enter the clash against the Demons after losing their last three games straight.
It's not the type of form that the Hoppers would like to be taking into a sudden-death final however Glyde was confident Coolamon could turn it around at Robertson Oval.
"Earlier this year we weren't playing very good footy going into the start of the season," Glyde said.
"Then we sort of had our backs against the wall against Griffith on a Sunday over there and we really showed up and played as a team together.
"So we've sort of proven that we can flip the switch but it's hard to say at this end of the year because Gullie will have a point to prove after finishing runners up last year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
A month ago Coolamon were seemingly cruising into finals and looked likely to claim a top three spot however they ended up scraping into finals after successive losses to Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Glyde admitted that an ever-changing team had played a part in their end of season lapse however was confident the Hoppers would be able to kick into gear this weekend.
"Our line up has changed a fair bit," he said.
"People have been in and out whether it be through work commitments or injuries like Baz (Jake Barrett) going down against Tigers threw a bit of a spanner in the works.
"It has stuffed us around a bit there overall and we haven't really gelled quite as much as we'd like.
"But I'm sure that everyone will start to switch on this week now that it's finals so we should be looking alright come this weekend."
The Demons have defeated the Hoppers in their two previous meetings this season and they also defeated Coolamon in last years preliminary final.
Collingullie's on-ball brigade were dominant in their most recent clash at Kindra Park and Glyde knew that was an area the Hoppers would need to improve upon on Sunday.
"Last time we played them at Coolamon they beat us in transition through the midfield," he said.
"They generated a lot of run off halfback and they killed us in transition.
"So this weekend we'd be looking to make sure we are manning up once we turn the ball over and also making sure we are getting higher quality entries into our forward line."
While the Hoppers have gone through patches of up and down form this season, the same cannot be said of Glyde who has been a shining light for Coolamon this year.
The young on-baller has been the recipient of a lot more midfield minutes this season and he has made the absolute most of his opportunity.
"It's probably one of the best years of footy I've had," Glyde said.
"I've been playing a lot more midfield which I haven't done in first grade before which has been really good.
"I've found a bit of confidence and the boys around me are backing me a lot more this year compared to other years which has been really good."
Barrett and assistant coach Allister Clarke have both missed fair chunks of the season which has opened the door for Glyde to take more responsibility in the Hoppers' midfield.
Gylde admitted that the plan was always for him to spent more time in the middle but the pair's absence had led for some more opportunities for himself but also some of his teammates.
"Baz had told me at the start of the year that the plan was for me to have a lot more midfield time compared to last year," he said.
"But since Baz has been out for so long and then Clarkey's had his work commitments and travel during the year I have had a lot more opportunities as well as blokes like Aiden Macauley and Max Hillier.
"It's been really good in there and we haven't really backed down from that opportunity."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.